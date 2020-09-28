Jefferson only played eight offensive snaps and failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 35-32 loss to Buffalo.

This was a bit of a surprising disappearing act from Jefferson. Los Angeles turned to their three experienced wide receivers Sunday, and the rookie wasn't a factor. Third-year wideout Josh Reynolds played 62 snaps and was the clear-cut No. 3 option through the air against Buffalo with four receptions for 60 yards. As usual, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods were busy. They combined for 14 receptions, 181 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson remains an intriguing long-term prospect, but his immediate fantasy value is limited because of his position on the Los Angeles depth chart.