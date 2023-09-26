Jefferson caught one of three targets for 46 yards and rushed once for four yards during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Bengals.

Jefferson's single reception was a spectacular catch past former Rams safety Nick Scott, but Jefferson was also the target on one of Matthew Stafford's two interceptions on the day. It was a season low in targets for the veteran wideout, and his usage has trended downward each week of the 2023 campaign as Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell continue to dominate the target share heading into a Week 4 showdown with the Colts.