Jefferson caught all three of his targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.

After being held without a catch in his first two games of the season after recovering from knee surgery and coming off injured reserve, Jefferson finally made an impact. All three of his receptions came late in the fourth quarter after Cooper Kupp (ankle) has exited the game, but if Kupp is forced to miss a Week 11 clash with the Saints as well, Jefferson could find himself with a significant role in the offense whether Matthew Stafford (concussion) or John Wolford is under center.