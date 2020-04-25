Rams' Van Jefferson: Headed to Los Angeles

The Rams selected Jefferson (foot) in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 57th overall.

Jefferson underwent surgery at the end of February to repair a fracture in his right foot, which prevented him from conducting any athletic testing. NFL scouts are big fans of his skill set, though, and the route running he showed on tape was enough to establish him as a second-round commodity, even as he recovered from the foot issue. Jefferson will be a 24-year-old rookie and never produced volume at Florida or Mississippi before that, but expectations are high all the same for the son of former NFL wideout Shawn Jefferson. As much as Josh Reynolds might intrigue as a former third-round pick, it's probably true to say that Jefferson is the more polished underneath receiver of the two.