Jefferson is healthy for the start of training camp after undergoing a minor knee procedure early in the offseason, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The 2020 second-round pick, who will turn 26 on Tuesday, played through the knee injury down the stretch last year, though he still took the field for every regular season and playoff game. Jefferson finished his second year in the league with 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns, and he should enter camp as Los Angeles No. 3 wideout behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.