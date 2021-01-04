Jefferson reeled in four of eight targets for 50 yards during Sunday's 18-7 win against the Cardinals.

Jefferson had totaled only four receptions for 27 yards over his preceding five appearances combined entering Week 17. Cooper Kupp's presence on the reserve/COVID-19 list opened up opportunities for the second-round rookie, however, as Jefferson established a new single-game high in receiving during the regular-season finale. Los Angeles' campaign will extend into next week by virtue of a wild-card berth, but Jefferson's potential fantasy value will hinge largely on Kupp's availability for a matchup against the Seahawks.