Jefferson has caught head coach Sean McVay's eye thus far in training camp, Cameron DeSilva of USA Today reports.
In particular, McVay noted the rookie's separation skills, body control, work ethic and attention to detail in meetings. The praise shouldn't be surprising, though. Jefferson's father was a 13-year pro and is now a wide receivers coach with the Jets, and the Florida alum's route running was a highlighted strength leading into the 2020 NFL Draft. Additionally, Jefferson appears to be fully recovered from the foot surgery he underwent this past March. Still, with an unprecedented offseason and no preseason games, it's difficult to project the rookie's fantasy outlook. As it stands, Jefferson should carve out a role over the course of the season while battling fourth-year receiver Josh Reynolds for playing time as the No. 3 wideout on the depth chart behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.