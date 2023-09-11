Jefferson secured four of five targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 30-13 win versus the Seahawks.

While Jefferson led all Rams' receivers in terms of snap counts, the additional work didn't contribute to anything more than a middling day from a fantasy perspective. Meanwhile, rookie Puka Nacua (10-119-0 on 15 targets) and Tutu Atwell (6-119-0 on eight targets) had monster days. Nacua in particular seems to have stepped into the Cooper Kupp (hamstring) role in the offense, and Atwell showed multiple dimensions to his game outside of his usual role as a field-stretcher. A Week 2 showdown with an imposing San Francisco defense already dimmed the veteran's fantasy prospects, but the emergence of Nacua and Atwell as capable targets for Matthew Stafford will make it difficult to trust Jefferson in fantasy lineups.