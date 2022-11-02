Jefferson (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Prior to the session, coach Sean McVay told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic that he'd be limited, and after the wide receiver was seen working on the side, he was listed as such to start Week 9 prep. The team likely is taking a cautious approach with Jefferson after he made his season debut this past Sunday against the 49ers, when he played 55 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps but wasn't targeted. He'll have two more chances this week to get back to full before L.A. potentially gives him a designation for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.