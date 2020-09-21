Jefferson caught four of five targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 37-19 win over Philadelphia.

The rookie played just 19 offensive snaps, so he was definitely a factor when on the field. Additionally, while fellow receiver Josh Reynolds played more (42 offensive snaps), he was only targeted twice. For the time being, it looks like both Jefferson and Reynolds will limit the other's production and upside, even if Jefferson is probably more talented and likely the best long-term option for the Rams and fantasy managers.