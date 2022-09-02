Coach Sean McVay noted Friday that Jefferson is "making good progress" as he rebounds from a training camp knee procedure, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

McVay added that the Rams are "taking it a day at a time" with regard to Jefferson and his availability for the team's season opener, next Thursday against the Bills. Look for added clarity on that front to arrive early next week, once the the team is required to post an official practice/injury report. If Jefferson is sidelined or limited in Week 1, Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell are next up for added WR looks behind Los Angeles' top duo of Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.