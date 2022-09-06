Jefferson (knee) wasn't spotted on the field for Tuesday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Jefferson will go down as a non-participant on the practice report for the second day in a row, giving him one final opportunity Wednesday to get on the field and potentially put himself in position to play in Thursday's season opener against the Bills. Earlier Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay told Barshop that Jefferson is "day-to-day," but that description doesn't necessarily inspire much confidence that the wideout will be ready to play Thursday. If Jefferson requires more time to recover from his early August left knee scope and sits out the season opener, Tutu Atwell and/or Ben Skowronek could be in line to fill most of the vacated snaps alongside starting receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.