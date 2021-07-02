Jefferson has established himself as a legitimate receiver who head coach Sean McVay is counting on entering the 2021 season, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

The 57th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jefferson wasn't a major factor in the Los Angeles offense as a rookie. He recorded just 19 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown. However, with Josh Reynolds signing with the Titans during the offseason, there's an opportunity for Jefferson to climb the depth chart. His fantasy value is still a little murky, though. The Rams signed field-stretcher DeSean Jackson, and they also drafted speedster Tutu Atwell in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Still, Jefferson is definitely a receiver to keep tabs on and could be a sneaky fantasy contributor, especially in daily fantasy contests.