Jefferson's teammate Cooper Kupp (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ruling him out for the next four games.

Passes to Kupp are about the only thing that's worked for the Rams offense this year, with the star receiver averaging 10.9 targets and 90.2 receiving yards per game. Jefferson didn't catch any passes his first two weeks back in the lineup after missing six games to rehab from minor knee surgery, but he then caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Week 10 loss to Arizona, and he'll now have an opportunity to see more snaps alongside Allen Robinson and Ben Skowronek. Jefferson played only 17 snaps (28 percent) last week, which actually was a decrease from the previous two games (53 percent in Week 8, 35 percent in Week 9). If Jefferson struggles this Sunday at New Orleans, the Rams could also give Lance McCutcheon, Brandon Powell or Tutu Atwell a look.