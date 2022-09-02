Jefferson (knee) wasn't present for the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson tended to a knee issue during the Rams' Super Bowl run and eventually underwent what was termed a minor knee procedure during the offseason. At the start of training camp, he was deemed "100 percent healthy," according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, but Jefferson needed another surgery shortly thereafter and missed the entire preseason slate. It's worrisome that the third-year pro still isn't able to practice less than a week before the Rams' season opener Thursday against the Bills, but if Jefferson is sidelined to begin the campaign, Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell are the next wide receivers up behind the top duo of Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.