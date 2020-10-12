Jefferson played 18 offensive snaps but wasn't targeted during Sunday's 30-10 win over Washington.
The rookie is off the seasonal fantasy radar at this point. He hasn't caught a pass since Week 2 and is playing sparingly. Jefferson garnered praise during the offseason and is billed as a polished route runner with plus-hands. However, it's clear that he's currently fourth on the wide receiver depth chart, and he's likely to continue being a non-factor until he becomes more involved in the offensive game plan. Still, fantasy managers looking ahead to the 2021 season in dynasty settings could consider Jefferson a buy-low candidate to speculatively stash.