Jefferson didn't play an offensive snap during Saturday's 30-20 win over Seattle.
After collecting a season-high 50 receiving yards in Week 17 against Arizona, the rookie watched from the sidelines with Cooper Kupp back in action after a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It was just the second game all season that Jefferson didn't receive an offensive snap, so it's likely he's back in the fold next Saturday in the Divisional Round matchup against the Packers. However, fantasy managers probably shouldn't view the first-year receiver as anything more than a flier given his uncertain role in the Los Angeles passing attack.