Jefferson brought in both targets for 32 yards in the Rams' 24-12 loss to the Packers on Monday night.

Jefferson led the Rams wideouts in receptions and receiving yards, and on a night when Los Angeles finished with 84 net passing yards, his modest totals were only less productive than those of running back Cam Akers. Jefferson had caught the game-winning touchdown from Baker Mayfield in the latter's Week 14 team debut against the Raiders, making the low-volume night Monday especially disappointing. Jefferson and the rest of the Rams' air attack has another stiff challenge on its hands in a Week 16 home matchup against the talented Broncos secondary on Christmas Day.