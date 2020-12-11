Jefferson didn't receive a target on 19 offensive snaps during Thursday's 24-3 win over New England.

Los Angeles piled up 186 rushing yards and were especially effective in 12 personnel against the Patriots on Thursday, so quarterback Jared Goff didn't need to attack through the air often. As a result, there weren't many opportunities for Jefferson. The rookie was more involved last week with four receptions and 40 offensive snaps, but the game script didn't work in his favor this week. Additionally, it was discouraging to see fourth-year receiver Josh Reynolds play more than Jefferson on Thursday, especially considering the freshman is probably the more talented receiver. The only silver lining is that rookie running back Cam Akers -- and fellow 2020, second-round pick -- put it all together with a breakout showing (194 yards from scrimmage), and head coach Sean McVay might consider seeing what his other prized rookie can contribute to the offense with the Rams building momentum for the postseason. Taking a wait-and-see approach with Jefferson is still advised in the majority of seasonal fantasy settings, though.