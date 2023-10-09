Jefferson wasn't targeted during Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Eagles.

Jefferson's zero-catch day was his first since Week 9 in 2022, and his two snaps on offense were less than Ben Skowronek and just one more than Austin Trammell. The return of Cooper Kupp gives the Rams a preferred trio of Kupp, Puca Nacua and Tutu Atwell as their starters, and they were on the field for nearly every snap on the day. Without a change of scenery or an injury to one of the aforementioned receivers, Jefferson will likely continue to see scant usage on offense.