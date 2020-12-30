Jefferson is expected to see regular snaps in three-receiver sets Sunday against the Cardinals with Cooper Kupp (illness) ruled out for the contest, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Kupp's move to the reserve/COVID-19 list following his positive test for the coronavirus opens up room for Jefferson to work alongside Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds. Though both wideouts have consistently seen more involvement than Jefferson in the passing game throughout the season, predicting the distribution of targets among the team's receivers will be more difficult than usual with the unproven John Wolford set to start at quarterback in place of Jared Goff, who has been ruled out for Week 17 after undergoing thumb surgery. Jefferson, who has produced 15 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown in 15 games this season, may have the edge over Reynolds and Woods in terms of chemistry with Wolford based on their work together on the Rams' scout team, but the rookie wideout is still little more than a dart throw in DFS tournaments and deep season-long leagues active for Week 17.