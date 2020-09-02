Jefferson could see more opportunities than Josh Reynolds this season, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Rodrigue's projection of the 53-man roster suggests Jefferson -- rather than Reynolds -- will be the No. 3 receiver behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. This outcome shouldn't be fully assumed, but it's a reasonable expectation given that Reynolds mostly failed to impress in previous opportunities and Jefferson is a second-round pick. We may not know for sure until after a Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys.