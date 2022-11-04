Jefferson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, albeit with the expectation he'll play, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Jefferson was a limited practice participant throughout the week after making his 2022 debut in the loss to San Francisco last Saturday. He shared the No. 3 receiver job with Ben Skowronek in that contest, finishing without a target in his first game back from a minor knee surgery. Jefferson could get more involved in the coming weeks but is only an option for the deepest of fantasy leagues until/unless he emerges as a regular starter with a near-every-down role.