Jefferson caught two of four targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Nominally the Rams' No. 1 wideout in the absence of Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot), Jefferson once again wasn't able to produce much volume. In the last four games, including the one in which Kupp was injured, Jefferson hasn't topped three receptions or 41 yards but he has scored two touchdowns. Despite his spot on the depth chart, he'll be a risky fantasy play in Week 14, even against the Raiders.