Jefferson should continue to see his role increased in the passing game next season, even with the selection of Tutu Atwell in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

While Los Angeles did make Atwell its first selection in the draft, he's probably not going to impact Jefferson's expected growth in his second season in the league. Atwell definitely could cut into Jefferson's snap and target share, but Jefferson flashed potential as a rookie and has the acumen to be a reliable receiver this season -- especially in a possession, move-the-chains role. At this stage of the offseason, there probably still aren't many fantasy settings he's a viable option in, though.