Jefferson (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's season opener against Buffalo, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Jefferson had minor knee surgery in early August and wasn't able to practice at all this week. He hasn't been ruled out beyond the opener, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com relaying that a return to action Week 2 against the Falcons or Week 3 against the Cardinals remains a likely outcome for Jefferson. While Jefferson sidelined for at least Week 1, Ben Skowronek could see plenty of snaps as the Rams' No. 3 receiver, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com.