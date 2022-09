Jefferson (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's season opener against Buffalo, Cameron DaSilva of RamsWire reports.

Jefferson had minor knee surgery in early August and wasn't able to practice at all this week. He hasn't been ruled out beyond the opener, and gets a long layoff before his next chance to play Sept. 18 against the Falcons. With Jefferson out, Ben Skowronek could play a lot of snaps as the Rams' No. 3 receiver, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com.