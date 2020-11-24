Jefferson caught his only target for a seven-yard touchdown during Monday's 27-24 win over Tampa Bay. He only played four offensive snaps.

The rookie has played sparingly to this point of the season and has just six receptions for 67 yards and the lone score over the past five games. However, he's only been targeted six times during the noted span, so Jefferson's efficiency is notable. Additionally, he's reinforced all the positive skills that have been attributed to him since being selected in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft. While Jefferson's depth role has him off the fantasy radar in most seasonal settings for now, he's showing all the signs of developing into a quality receiver for years to come.