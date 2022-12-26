Jefferson had three receptions (five targets) for 19 yards in Sunday's 51-14 win over the Broncos.

Jefferson failed to post notable numbers in a game where the Rams scored five offensive touchdowns. Perhaps the 26-year-old is best suited in a complementary role instead of being asked to be a team's top option. Jefferson will attempt to build some chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield when the Rams take on the Chargers on Sunday.