Jefferson had three receptions (five targets) for 19 yards in Sunday's 51-14 win over the Broncos.
Jefferson failed to post notable numbers in a game where the Rams scored five offensive touchdowns. Perhaps the 26-year-old is best suited in a complementary role instead of being asked to be a team's top option. Jefferson will attempt to build some chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield when the Rams take on the Chargers on Sunday.
More News
-
Rams' Van Jefferson: Pair of grabs in loss•
-
Rams' Van Jefferson: Snares game-winning grab Thursday•
-
Rams' Van Jefferson: Quiet in Sunday's loss•
-
Rams' Van Jefferson: Gets into end zone Sunday•
-
Rams' Van Jefferson: Should be No. 1 wideout for Week 12•
-
Rams' Van Jefferson: Three grabs in Week 11 loss•