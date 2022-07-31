Jefferson will see a specialist Monday for a lingering knee issue and could potentially miss multiple weeks of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jefferson underwent a minor knee procedure during the offseason but was expected to be fully healthy by the start of training camp. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Rams head coach Sean McVay declined to say whether the wideout's current situation was related to the knee procedure, but it's concerning either way. Second-year wideouts Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell figure to garner increased opportunities in three-wideout sets during training camp with Jefferson expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks.