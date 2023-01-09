Jefferson caught three of seven targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to Seattle.

Jefferson led the low-octane Rams passing game in receiving yards in the season finale. The expected return of Matthew Stafford (neck) should provide Jefferson with better quarterback play in 2023, but Jefferson will likely slide down the depth chart once Cooper Kupp (ankle) is healthy. A knee injury limited Jefferson to 11 games in 2022, and the third-year wideout caught 24 of 44 targets for 369 yards and three touchdowns.