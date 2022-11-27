Jefferson is expected to serve as the Rams' No. 1 wideout for Sunday's game against the Chiefs with Cooper Kupp (ankle) on injured reserve and with Allen Robinson (ankle) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Additionally, starting tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) is listed as questionable, though it's unclear whether he's trending toward playing or sitting out Sunday's contest. Regardless, Jefferson looks like one of the more established receiving options for the Rams, though that doesn't necessarily mean he profiles as a reliable fantasy option this week. He'll likely be working with an unproven third-year quarterback in Bryce Perkins, who is expected to make his first NFL start while top signal-caller Matthew Stafford (neck/concussion protocol) sits for the second time in three games. Though the matchup with the high-octane Chiefs offense could yield more possessions than usual for the Rams offense, Perkins will be working behind one of the NFL's worst offensive lines and a lack of established skill-position talent, which could make it difficult for Los Angeles to keep pace. Jefferson, who has produced a modest 6-68-1 receiving line on 13 targets through four appearances this season, thus might be little more than a risky flex play in the majority of fantasy leagues.