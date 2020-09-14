Jefferson caught one of his three targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over Dallas.

While Jefferson only recorded the single catch, it was an impressive 31-yard reception showcasing the route running, separation and ball skills that have been attributed to the rookie throughout training camp. He played just 33 of 73 offensive snaps, which ranked fourth among Los Angeles wide receivers, but Jefferson could quickly carve out a larger role and leapfrog Josh Reynolds on the depth chart. Additionally, if Robert Woods or Cooper Kupp were ever injured, Jefferson is likely a better fit for an increased workload than Reynolds. Keep tabs on the rookie. His long-term outlook is promising.