Jefferson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Jefferson remains in recovery mode due to a pair of procedures performed on his left knee, one from after the Rams' win in the Super Bowl and another in early August. Both were termed "minor" surgeries, but he still hasn't been able to get back on the field. Head coach Sean McVay told Barshop earlier Wednesday that the team is taking it "a week at a time" with Jefferson's rehab, so another absence to begin the campaign could be in the cards Sunday against the Falcons. If Jefferson is inactive Week 2, Ben Skowronek and, to a lesser extent, Tutu Atwell will be the next two wide receivers behind top options Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.