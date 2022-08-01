Coach Sean McVay relayed Monday that Jefferson is slated to undergo minor knee surgery and is expected to be out for a few weeks, Eric D. Williams of SI.com reports.

While that's not an optimal development for the Rams' wideout corps, it does at this stage sound like Jefferson has a shot to be recovered before Week 1. When healthy, the 2020 second-rounder is projected to serve as the team's No. 3 WR option behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. In Jefferson's absence, the likes of Ben Skowronek, Jacob Harris, Brandon Powell and Tutu Atwell should have added opportunities to make cases for early-season opportunities.