Jefferson will act as the Rams' No. 1 receiver for the season opener against the Seahawks after Cooper Kupp (hamstring) was ruled out, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Atlantic reports.

The timetable on Kupp's return from his latest setback with his injured hamstring could potentially extend into a four-week stint on IR, which would likely keep Jefferson at the top of the depth chart for almost a quarter of the regular season. In Kupp's absence in 2022 Jefferson put up a pedestrian 21-342-2 line over an eight-game stretch, albeit without Matthew Stafford at quarterback for nearly the entire period, making it a tricky proposition to rely on the veteran wideout against a capable Seahawks defense.