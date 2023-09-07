Jefferson will act as the Rams' No. 1 receiver for the season opener against the Seahawks after Cooper Kupp (hamstring) was ruled out for the contest, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Atlantic reports.

After his latest setback with his injured hamstring, Kupp will sit out Week 1 and could be in store for a move to injured reserve, which would keep him sidelined through the Rams' first four games. Jefferson put up a pedestrian 21-342-2 receiving line over an eight-game stretch that covered most of Krupp's absence in 2022, albeit without Matthew Stafford at quarterback for nearly the entire period. Despite the increased involvement he's likely to see in the passing game Sunday, Jefferson doesn't necessarily shape up as a must-start fantasy option against a capable Seahawks secondary.