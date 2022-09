Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that the Rams are taking it "a week at a time" with Jefferson's knee injury, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The comment is less than encouraging for Jefferson's Week 2 prospects, though it's already been reported that he'd likely miss the first two games of the season. Ben Skowronek filled in as the No. 3 receiver in a Week 1 loss to Buffalo, catching four of six targets for 25 yards while playing 88 percent of snaps on offense.