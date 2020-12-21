Jefferson played 14 offensive snaps and failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Jets.

The rookie has now failed to collect a reception in three of the past four games. To make matters worse, with the Rams 17.5-point favorites at home, this should have set up for Jefferson to see an extended role -- especially considering veteran receiver Robert Woods missed Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday with a thigh injury. Jefferson projects to remain a depth option over the final two weeks of the regular season with Los Angeles battling for the best playoff seeding possible.