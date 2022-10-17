Jefferson (knee) is expected back after the Rams' upcoming bye week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
With that, Jefferson, who underwent a knee procedure during training camp, is a candidate to suit up for his first game of the season on Oct. 30, when the Rams face the 49ers. At that time, coach Sean McVay indicated that he expects Jefferson to be able to contribute right away, a context that makes the wideout a worthy add (by those who have the roster flexibility to do so) in leagues where he's still available.