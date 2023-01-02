Jefferson secured all three targets for 77 yards in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Jefferson co-led the Rams in receptions and paced the team in receiving yards during a lackluster day for the air attack overall. The third-year pro's game-long 39-yard grab was the highlight of his performance, but he recorded his other two catches -- of 16 and 22 yards -- on Los Angeles' only touchdown drive. Jefferson will aim to build on eight-game multi-reception streak in the Week 18 finale on the road versus the Seahawks.
