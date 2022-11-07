Jefferson failed to secure any of his five targets during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Jefferson was looking to break into the stat column for the first time in the 2022 campaign after going without a target in his season debut in Week 8. Instead, the 26-year-old had a forgettable performance capped off by an ugly drop in the first quarter for what would've been a 30+ yard gain. Jefferson was tied for second on the team with five targets despite only being on the field for 20 offensive snaps, a somewhat encouraging stat to take away from an otherwise abysmal fantasy day.