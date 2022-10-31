Jefferson failed to garner at target in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the 49ers.
Making his season debut following a knee injury, Jefferson failed to get any looks from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the contest. On the bright side, the wide receiver did play 31 offensive snaps, which accounted for 55 percent of the team total. Jefferson produced 12 catches of over 20 yards last season, including four for 40 plus, so he'll likely get involved in the deep ball in the near future. The 26-year-old will look to make a bigger impact when the Rams take on the Buccaneers and their banged up secondary in Week 9.