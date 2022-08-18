site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Warren Jackson: Reverts to Rams
RotoWire Staff
Jackson (undisclosed) reverted to the Rams' injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Jackson was waived/injured by the Rams on Tuesday and went unclaimed on waivers. He spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Rams' practice squad and he has yet to appear in an NFL game.
