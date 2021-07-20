Jones may be part of the Rams' plan to replace Cam Akers (Achilles) in the backfield, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Earlier this offseason, Rodrigue projected Jones as the team's No. 3 running back, behind only Akers and Darrell Henderson (undisclosed). The 2020 UDFA strictly played special teams (178 snaps) in 13 games last season, but he'll have a shot to earn snaps on offense after Akers suffered a season-ending injury before training camp. Jones had a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons at SMU, including 244 carries for 1,276 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019. Apart from Henderson and Jones, the Rams' backfield options are limited to 2021 seventh-round pick Jake Funk, 2020 seventh-rounder Raymond Calais and rookie UDFA Otis Anderson. Even if the team adds help in the coming days/weeks, Jones will have a chance to earn the second or third spot on the depth chart.