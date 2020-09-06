Jones was included on the Rams' 53-man roster, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
The undrafted free agent out of SMU impressed during training camp and took advantage of the extra opportunities he received with Darrell Henderson (hamstring) sidelined with an injured. Still, Henderson is trending toward being ready for Week 1, and the Rams also have reliable veteran Malcom Brown and second-round pick Cam Akers ahead of Jones on the depth chart. As a result, Jones probably has a steep uphill climb to fantasy relevance in the early stages of the season.