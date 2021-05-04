Jones is probably still third on the depth chart following the 2021 NFL Draft, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The Rams selected running back Jake Funk in the seventh round of the draft, but he profiles more as a special-teams candidate to start the year. Jones is definitely behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson on the depth chart, but it is encouraging to Jones' fantasy stock that Los Angeles didn't prioritize the position during the draft. Still, the sophomore out of SMU isn't on the fantasy radar in most settings at this point.