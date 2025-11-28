Smith (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Smith was able to practice in full Friday, meaning he has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is set to suit up for Sunday's contest. The punt returner missed last Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers due to the concussion he suffered against the Seahawks in Week 11. The 28-year-old will look to add to his 142 punt return yards in Sunday's clash.