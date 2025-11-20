Smith (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Smith entered the league's concussion protocol during the Rams' Week 11 win over the Seahawks. Even if he returns to practice this week, he would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Smith has mostly served on special teams as a returner this season, though he has recorded six catches (on nine targets) for 49 yards over his last four games.