Smith caught all four of his targets for 49 yards and rushed once for five yards during Saturday's 23-22 preseason win against the Chargers.

Given coach Sean McVay's proclivity to rest starters during the preseason, Smith's meager 26 snaps on offense may be a sign that Smith is closer to locking up a roster spot. Smith still managed to end up second on the team in receiving yardage despite his limited time on the field while Britain Covey, Smith's main competition for a roster spot, had a quiet day with just three catches on six targets for 13 yards. Although Mario Williams and Tru Edwards both scored and Brennan Presley eclipsed 100 yards receiving, Smith's incumbent status and solid performance through two preseason games keeps him as the favorite to make the final 53-man roster among the group heading into Saturday's preseason finale against the Browns.